Roger Stone Shares Vile Instagram Post About The Late Barbara Bush

“Well she’s dead and he’s president- who won that one?” Stone asked in his lengthy caption.

The longtime GOP strategist also called the ex-FLOTUS, who died at age 92 a year ago, “nasty,” “rude,” “vindictive,” “entitled” and “self-important.”

Author Susan Page wrote in her book, The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty, that Bush blamed Trump for her hospitalization. She also reportedly had a clock that counted down the time until the conclusion of Trump’s presidency in her bedroom.

Trump fired back in an interview published Thursday in The Washington Times. He said Bush “should be” nasty to him because “look what I did to her sons,” in reference to him beating Jeb Bush to the GOP presidential nomination in 2016.

Stone also attacked Bush in the immediate aftermath of her death, calling her a “vindictive drunk.” He was subsequently disinvited from speaking at a Florida GOP event following his comment.