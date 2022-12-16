Long-time Donald Trump confidant and informal adviser Roger Stone insists he has witnessed a momentous phenomenon: A “demon portal” above President Joe Biden’s White House.

It’s “swirling like a cauldron,” he claimed in an interview earlier this week with conservative radio host Eric Metaxas — who pointed out that the observation by his guest “sounds insane.”

The portal — apparently a direct connection to hell and Satan — was first spotted months ago and even captured on film, according to Stone. “It’s still there,” he declared.

“I think that…a portal, a demonic portal, opened above the White House around the time that the Bidens moved in,” Stone said. “This was brought to my attention by a Christian who lives in north Florida who sent me a bunch of photos, a bunch of documents and also a bunch of notations from the Bible about portals.”

Stone said he was initially skeptical. But he has examined photos of the spot and scrutinized “live cam where you can actually see it in real-time, and there does appear to be something above the White House.”

He also insisted that a police friend of his had examined the spot above the White House, and told him: “You’re not going to believe this, but there’s definitely something there.”

Stone criticized the lack of coverage of the demon portal by the media, which “doesn’t cover a lot of things that are true.”

“The point of course is, prophets, who I do believe, and other holy men, have told me that only prayer can close the demonic portal,” he added. (Stone has said at rallies that God speaks directly to him about politics.) So he prays for that every night, he said.

“But there’s something going on there, there’s no question about it,” Stone emphasized.

Roger Stone goes into great detail about how a "demonic portal" has opened up above the Biden White House. pic.twitter.com/VFMm8B4VY6 — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) December 14, 2022

Stone critics on social media had a very different take on the “portal.” One commenter on Reddit said the “demon hole” was Stone.

Roger Stone Says There’s a ‘Demonic Portal’ Above Biden’s White House and the Media Refuses to Talk About It. It must be true because he was told by his Nixon tattoo. — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) December 14, 2022

Roger Stone was told there’s a demonic portal over the White House that’s been there for the past 8 months. Stone actually had someone take pictures, And what do you know….The pictures showed some smudge above the White House … OMG?!!’ They are F#**%^ing lunatics all of them. — tim russ (@timruss2) December 15, 2022

I had to watch the video of Roger Stone seriously discussing this "demonic portal." He is clearly not well. Tragically for the country, there is zero doubt many MAGA evangelicals will take him seriously. https://t.co/eN78W9cOp1 — Nick Williams 🇺🇦 (@NickWilliams33) December 15, 2022

I pray every night that the demonic portal over the White House is closed. https://t.co/brKbXJpQ7d — Damon Sicore (@damons) December 15, 2022

Stone was pardoned by Trump after he was convicted in 2019 of seven felonies, including obstruction of justice and witness tampering during the investigation into Kremlin interference in the 2016 presidential election. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

He’s now being investigated for his role in the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, and is furious Trump didn’t grant him a preemptive pardon in the event he’s charged with a crime linked to the storming of the Capitol last year.

He has admitted advising the violent Proud Boys for years.

Stone told the crew of the documentary “A Storm Foretold” a day before the 2020 election that he was ready for violence. “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” he’s heard saying in footage obtained by CNN from filmmakers Christoffer Guldbrandsen and Frederik Marbell. “Shoot to kill. See an antifa? Shoot to kill. Fuck ’em. Done with this bullshit.”