Judge Slaps Roger Stone Over Instagram Posts, Book Criticizing Mueller Probe

The Washington Post via Getty Images U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued an order Tuesday reaffirming that Roger Stone is prohibited "from making any public statements, using any medium" about the Russia investigation.

A federal judge made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that Roger Stone, the Trump associate recently charged as part of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation, is forbidden from criticizing the Russia probe ahead of his expected trial.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson extended a gag order against Stone last month after the Republican operative attacked her by posting a photo on Instagram that the judge considered threatening. Stone, testifying on the stand last month, apologized for the Instagram post, calling it an “egregious mistake.”

Tuesday’s order came after Stone posted an Instagram story that, in a mockup of the 1988 cartoon “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” read “Who Framed Roger Stone.” The order also responded to the republication of a 2017 book Stone wrote that will include a freshly written section criticizing Mueller.

Berman Jackson’s order said there was “no question that the order prohibited and continues to prohibit the defendant from making any public statements, using any medium, concerning the investigation,” and that it did “not matter when the defendant may have first formulated the opinions expressed, or when he first put them into words: he may no longer share his views on these particular subjects with the world.”

The judge also ordered Stone to produce, by March 11, communications about the book and details on his knowledge of the publication schedule, as well as information about Stone’s Instagram or social media posts from Jan. 15 to the present.