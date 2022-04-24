Roger Stone Insists God Gave Trump 'Courage' To Pardon Him; Not A Chance, Say Critics

Long-time political “dirty trickster” and Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone said at a Utah campaign rally that he believes God convinced the former president to pardon him for his multiple federal felonies.

Stone was campaigning Friday for Republican House candidate Jason Preston. But he also called Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee a “great American patriot.” (He also called Trump the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.)

Stone told the crowd that he asked Rev. Franklin Graham to talk to Trump about pardoning him. Graham said if Stone confessed and put himself in the “hands of the lord” Graham would “guarantee” he would be delivered from his persecutors, according to Stone’s account.

“I’m convinced to this day that God gave Donald Trump the strength and the courage to pardon me in an election year and free me from this vile political persecution,” said Stone.

God also speaks directly to Stone, he insisted, and claimed he very specifically wants Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) out of office.

“God came and told me he needs to be removed from the U.S. Senate,” Stone recounted.

Stone was sentenced in early 2020 to 40 months in prison for several felonies, including witness tampering, lying to Congress and obstructing the House investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

He’s a close associate of the violent Proud Boys and Oath Keepers — even after he claimed he took Graham’s advice. His sometimes Oath Keeper bodyguard Joshua James pleaded guilty last month to seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Stone told the campaign crowd the same thing he said before Jan. 6 last year: “This is a fight between good and evil. This is a fight between the godly and the godless.”

As for God being a special Stone fan, Twitter critics couldn’t agree less.

Campaigning in Utah for Sen Mike Lee, Roger Stone says that he asked Rev Franklin Graham to talk to Trump about pardoning him. Graham said if he prayed and became born again, he “guaranteed” he would get it. Stone says he is convinced God then told Trump to pardon him. pic.twitter.com/B4kRNFNN1N — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 24, 2022

