Roger Stone Guilty On Charges Of Lying To Congress, Witness Intimidation

WASHINGTON ― Roger Stone, a former Trump campaign official and longtime practitioner of the political dark arts, was found guilty on Friday of all seven counts he was charged with, which included lying to Congress.

Stone was accused of intimidating a witness and lying to congressional investigators who were looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was found guilty on all seven counts he was charged with, including witness tampering, witness intimidation and giving numerous false statements to lawmakers about his communications with WikiLeaks.

Both publicly and in communications with Trump campaign officials, Stone purported to have connections to WikiLeaks, which released stolen information that was damaging to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. WikiLeaks published emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee in July 2016 and published Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails in October 2016.

A ﻿federal prosecutor told jurors that Stone lied to Congress about his interactions with WikiLeaks intermediaries and Trump campaign officials “because the truth looked bad for Donald Trump.” Other members of the ﻿Trump campaign testified that they believed Stone had inside information on WikiLeaks, with one former official testifying that Trump indicated WikiLeaks would be releasing more information after he got off the phone with Stone in July 2016.

Prosecutors also said Stone tried to intimidate Randy Credico, a radio host he tried to convince not to cooperate with government investigations.

Shortly after the jury delivered its verdict, President Trump tweeted, “What about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?” and asked if the verdict was “a double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country?”

As the jury deliberated, Stone reportedly passed a note to far-right radio host Alex Jones, which Jones read on the air Thursday. According to Jones, Stone directly appealed to Trump to pardon him, in order to “show these corrupt courts that they’re not going to get away with persecuting people for their free speech or for the crime of getting the president elected.”

Stone was indicted in January as part of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into foreign interference in the election. Stone pleaded not guilty, then found himself in trouble with the court for his social media comments on his case as well as the Mueller probe.