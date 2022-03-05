Roger Stone Reportedly Trash-Talked Trump For Denying Him Jan. 6 Pardon

Longtime political “dirty trickster” and Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone blasted the former president for refusing to grant him and his supporters Jan. 6 pardons last year in explosive documentary footage viewed by The Washington Post.

Stone slammed Trump as the “greatest single mistake in American history” for betraying his friends by denying them pardons, according to footage taken for the Dutch documentary “A Storm Foretold” that was viewed by the Post. The documentary is scheduled to air later this year.

The film, shot over two years, includes several scenes showing the conservative political consultant planning to help scuttle the results of the 2020 presidential election, the Post reported.

Stone spoke the night before the U.S. Capitol riot at a rally in which he urged Trump supporters to “never surrender.” In his keynote speech in Freedom Plaza, Stone called the battle to throw out American voters’ choice for president an “epic struggle for the future of this country ... between the godly and the godless.”

Oath Keeper bodyguard Joshua James, who chauffeured Stone in a golf cart in Washington that Jan. 5, pleaded guilty earlier this week to seditious conspiracy in the insurrection and is cooperating with the Justice Department.

Stone was captured on documentary footage the following morning hurriedly packing to leave the Willard Hotel in downtown Washington — where Trump supporters had gathered to plot overturning the presidential election — reportedly telling an aide: “I really want to get out of here.” He said he feared prosecution by incoming Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to the Post.

In filmed scenes, Stone called the Capitol riot “really bad” for the Trump “movement,” the Post reported. But after the violence erupted, he also said, referring to Black Lives Matter protesters: “Once there’s no more election, there’s no reason why we can’t mix it up. These people are going to get what they’ve been asking for.”

Stone worked in vain after the Jan. 6 insurrection to convince Trump to enact his “Stone plan” to grant a blanket preemptive pardon to him, Trump’s congressional supporters and all members of “the America First movement” for any prosecution over their roles in trying to overturn the election, according to footage viewed by the Post, whose reporters examined about 20 hours of film’s footage. He also lobbied Trump to pardon others — for money — including convicted mobsters.

After Trump refused, Stone blasted him in an Inauguration Day phone call as a “disgrace” who “betrayed everybody,” the Post noted.

Stone also blamed Trump’s son-in-law and former White House senior adviser, Jared Kushner, for the failure of his pardon plan. “He’s going to get a beating. He needs to have a beating,” Stone was recorded saying to an aide, referring to Kushner, the Post reported.

Later in a car with filmmakers, Stone reportedly said in a phone call to a friend that Kushner needed to be “punished in the most brutal possible way.” After the call, Stone turned to the filmmakers and said: “Obviously, If you use any of that, I will murder you,” the Post reported.

Stone was pardoned by Trump before he left office but not for activities linked to the Jan. 6 attack on Congress. Trump granted clemency to Stone and eventually pardoned him in late 2020 after he was convicted of seven felonies, including lying in congressional testimony and witness tampering in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.

Contacted by the newspaper about the documentary footage and the story, Stone denied everything incriminating and insisted the scenes of him viewed by the Post were “deep fakes.”