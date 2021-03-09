He called the battle against American voters’ choice for president an “epic struggle for the future of this country ... between the godly and the godless.”

Self-described Proud Boys “sergeant at arms” Ethan Nordean — also known as Rufio Panman — appears in a video to have his hand on Stone’s shoulder during part of the speech.

Nordean was later arrested and charged with a series of offenses linked to the storming of the Capitol.