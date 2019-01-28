Roger Stone Says FBI Treated Him Worse Than Osama Bin Laden: 'It's Unconscionable'

Roger Stone, the longtime ally of Donald Trump charged last week by special counsel Robert Mueller, lamented to reporters on Monday that his arrest was handled like that of Osama “bin Laden or El Chapo or Pablo Escobar.”

Stone, now free on bond awaiting trial on a seven-count indictment charging him with obstruction of an official proceeding, false statements and witness tampering, was arrested by FBI agents at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, early Friday.