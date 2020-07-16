Roger Stone And Efforts To Discredit Fauci: Views from HuffPost Readers

“This clearly shows that if Trump is president and you’re a friend of his, you can break any law you want and he’ll take care of you.”

— Bob Nowosacki

“A jury of his peers found Stone guilty on all seven counts but the trial and jury system is just one more bedrock of American law that Trump has undermined for his own benefit. I wonder how those 12 jurors feel, having given their time and attention, doing their civic duty?”

— Robert Joleson