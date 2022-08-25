Stone said a Republican win in 2024 could lead to investigations of Hunter Biden and the FBI. Caroline Brehman via Getty Images

Political fixer Roger Stone wants Republicans to take back the White House — and is already gearing up to do so.

Advertisement

“I know this upsets a lot of Trump supporters,” said Stone in the interview. “But the 2020 election is not going to be rewound. It’s not going to be addressed. People who have power never relinquish power. I would be more concerned with the integrity of the next election.”

Stone was an adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 before being either unceremoniously fired or leaving of his own volition, depending on who you ask. He once infamously described himself as a “dirty trickster” and has the résumé to prove much worse.

Advertisement