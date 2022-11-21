Roger Waters Drops Ominous New Version Of Pink Floyd Classic 'Comfortably Numb'

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA - 2022/07/08: English musician, singer-songwriter, composer, and co-founder of the progressive rock band Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, performs at a sold out show at ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto. (Photo by Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images via Getty Images

Roger Waters just released a haunting new take on “Comfortably Numb,” from Pink Floyd’s landmark 1979 album “The Wall.”

While the track is a staple of classic rock radio, fans might not recognize this one right away.

“I pitched it a whole step down, in A Minor, to make it darker and arranged it with no solos, except over the outro, where there is a heartrendingly beautiful vocal solo from one of our new sisters Shanay Johnson,” he wrote on YouTube, referring to one of the vocalists on his “This Is Not A Drill” tour.

Advertisement

This take on “Comfortably Numb” has been the opening number throughout the tour, and the visuals appear on the video screens that start out on the stage but rise above it as the song ends:

“It’s intended as a wakeup call,” Waters added. “And a bridge towards a kinder future with more talking to strangers, either in ‘The Bar’ or just ‘Passing in the Street’ and less slaughter ‘In Some Foreign Field.’”