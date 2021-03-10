GOP Senator Who Voted Against COVID-19 Relief Already Taking Credit For Bill's Benefits

Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) touted the COVID-19 relief bill's aid to restaurant owners, even though he voted against the package.

Shortly after Democrats in Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislation, a Republican senator was already trying to take some credit for the popular bill ― even though he and every single other Republican voted against it.

Independent restaurant operators have won $28.6 billion worth of targeted relief.



This funding will ensure small businesses can survive the pandemic by helping to adapt their operations and keep their employees on the payroll.https://t.co/Ob4pRb9Xh4 — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) March 10, 2021

The House passed the relief legislation Wednesday, in a 220-211 vote. One Democrat (Maine’s Rep. Jared Golden) voted with every single Republican in voting no. It also passed along party lines in the Senate. It now heads to Biden’s desk for his signature.

Polling has found that a majority of the public ― including Republicans ― supports the legislation, despite the staunch opposition of GOP lawmakers. So perhaps it was only a matter of time until those same lawmakers started trying to reap the benefits of the bill.

When reporters on the Hill asked Wicker about his tweet and the fact that he also voted against the bill on Wednesday, he said it was a “stupid question.”

“One good provision in a $1.9 trillion bill doesn’t mean I have to vote for the whole thing,” Wicker replied.

“I was for that bill, introduced that bill, long, long before this legislation,” Wicker added when pressed on whether he was taking credit for the Democrats’ work.

A similar pattern happened after the 2009 stimulus, when GOP lawmakers who voted against President Barack Obama’s legislation then went back into their home districts and took credit for the money that flowed to their constituents. At the time, ThinkProgress counted 114 Republican lawmakers who blocked the bill while touting its benefits. They sent out press releases taking credit for money that funded projects in their district, even though they voted against it.

“I have to point out, though, that some of the very same folks in Congress who opposed the Recovery Act ― and claim that it hasn’t worked ― have been all too happy to claim credit for Recovery Act projects and the jobs those projects have produced,” Obama said in 2010. “They come to the ribbon-cuttings and ― they found a way to have their cake and vote against it, too.”