If you’re planning on updating your home TV situation, now would be the time because for today only, Amazon is launching an early Cyber Week deal that knocks 26% off the 43-inch TCL Roku high definition smart TV.

What exactly is Roku TV and how does it have anything to do with the content that you already watch? It’s essentially an integrated and subscription-free streaming device that intuitively detects the platforms you already enjoy, from Netflix to Hulu and even Spotify, and makes them all accessible from one streamlined home screen. Learn more about the TCL Roku TV model on sale below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

TCL Roku 43-inch smart TV (26% off)

High definition picture clarity is coupled with high dynamic range imaging to deliver an immersive and highly realistic viewing experience. With its personalized home screen, this TCL model is ideal for those who love entertainment and want to easily access and stream all of their favorite shows without having to flip past complicated menus. Stream games and connect all your gaming consoles, cable and other devices for an all-in-one home entertainment center.