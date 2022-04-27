Travel
languagetravelingluggageetymology

'Rollerboard' Or 'Rollaboard': What's The Correct Term For A Suitcase?

Experts weigh in on the wheeled luggage terminology debate.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

I like to fancy myself a seasoned traveler, so imagine my surprise when I learned I might be using the wrong term for a common type of luggage.

Growing up, my parents always said “rollerboard” in reference to wheeled suitcase, and I followed suit. But on a recent text thread, I noticed a friend wrote “rollaboard,” prompting me to question everything I’ve ever believed.

But fortunately, I’m not the only one who is confused. A very non-scientific online poll from 2010 found that 53% of respondents say “rollaboard,” 32% go with “rollerboard” and 15% “have no idea.”

Still, officially speaking, which is it? Rollaboard? Rollerboard? Roll-aboard? Roll Aboard? Something else entirely? I turned to some experts ― and the vast archives of the internet ― to find out.

“‘Roll aboard’ was the original term,” linguist and lexicographer Ben Zimmer told HuffPost. “‘Rollaboard’ was trademarked by Robert Plath for his company Travelpro in 1991, though luggage appeared under the brand name “Roll-Aboard” as early as 1985.”

Indeed, a 1985 advertisement in the New Jersey newspaper the Daily Record presents a collection of bags with the descriptor “U.S. Luggage Roll-Aboard Group,” available at M. Epstein’s department store in Morristown.

“[The ad] claims a trademark, but does not look like luggage on wheels,” said etymologist Barry Popik, who also shared the ad with HuffPost, along with many other clippings.

From trademarks to eggcorns, there have been many steps along the journey of our different terms for a rolling suitcase.
Poh Kim Yeoh / EyeEm via Getty Images
From trademarks to eggcorns, there have been many steps along the journey of our different terms for a rolling suitcase.

In the early 1990s, Travelpro’s “rollabord” suitcase appeared in several newspapers. References to nonspecific “roll-aboard” luggage cropped up in 1994, and from 1993 onward, there were ads for “rollerboard” suitcases as well. A 1999 clipping from a Canadian newspaper included a reference to “roller board suitcases.”

“‘Rollerboard’ began appearing as a more generic term in the 1990s,” Zimmer explained. “It may have started out as a misinterpretation of ‘roll-aboard,’ but it also avoided the trademarked term, as this 2003 USA Today article suggests.”

Even more recently, Jonathan Franzen used the word “rollerboard” in his 2018 book of essays “The End of the End of the Earth” ― much to the dismay of pilot and blogger Patrick Smith. Author Gary Shteyngart also went with that version of the term in his novel “Lake Success,” which was published that same year.

Interestingly, “rollberboard” appears to have been trademarked by a skateboard company called Rollerboard International, so the term evokes a completely different meaning outside the travel context.

In reference to the suitcase, Zimmer noted that “rollerboard” is a great example of an eggcorn ― an alteration of a word or phrase that results from the misinterpretation or mishearing of one or more of its elements. The term “eggcorn” is itself an eggcorn for “acorn,” and unlike a malapropism, this reshaping of the original word or phrase still makes sense and seems logical in the same context, just in a different way.

As lexicographer Jesse Sheidlower told HuffPost, “It’s ‘roll-aboard’ ― which could be written with a hyphen, a space, or as a closed compound ― because it rolls aboard a plane.”

Still, the “rollerboard” eggcorn also has some logic because the term evokes an object with wheels, like a skateboard or a piece of luggage.

“Re-analyzing elements of words or compounds is known as ‘folk etymology’ among other names,” Sheidlower noted. “Often this happens when less-common words or elements are replaced by more-common ones.”

He shared the example of “bridegroom,” which in the past was more like “bride-goom,” as “goom” was Middle English for “man” (stemming from “guma” and “brydguma” in Old English.) As “goom” fell out of use, the latter half of the word was replaced with “groom” ― a more common word that meant “boy” or “male child.”

“Another example is ‘wheelbarrel,’ a common variant of ‘wheelbarrow,’ because the word ‘barrow’ is relatively uncommon, and a wheelbarrow does look like something that could be made from a half of a barrel,” Sheidlower added. “In your example, neither ‘roll’ nor ‘aboard’ are particularly unusual, but ‘roller’ is very common, and ‘rollerboard’ is at least a plausible-sounding compound.”

So while “rollaboard” may have come first, the gist is that both “rollaboard” and “rollerboard” work just fine. And I no longer have to question the nature of my reality ― at least not with regard to this.

Popular in the Community

languagetravelingluggageetymology

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

How To Stop Obsessing Over A Mistake

Food & Drink

The Potato Chip I Can’t Resist: True Confessions From Food Professionals

Wellness

The Pandemic Warped Our Sense Of Time. Here’s How To Gain It Back.

Style & Beauty

4 TikTok Beauty Influencers Reveal How Much Money They Make

Relationships

Can’t Afford A Wedding Gift? Etiquette Experts Explain What To Do

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Besides ‘Selling Sunset’

Shopping

Bartenders Spill The Unlikely Splurge Your Home Bar Needs

Shopping

The Comfortable Slides That You're About To See Everywhere Are Only $24

Shopping

The Best Deals You Need To Get From Wayfair's Way Day Sale

Shopping

Finally, Plus-Size Bike Shorts That Don’t Roll Down And Go Up To A Size 7X

Shopping

The Best Sandals For Plantar Fasciitis, According To A Podiatrist

Shopping

Brooklinen Is Having It's Biggest Sale Of The Year Right Now

Shopping

47 Things To Keep In Your Car For Your Next Adventure

Food & Drink

7 Tips For Traveling Abroad When You Have Tricky Dietary Restrictions

Home & Living

This Nostalgic Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Experts Share How You Should Change Your Skin Care Routine For Spring

Wellness

My At-Home Rapid Test Is Negative, But Could I Still Have COVID?

Shopping

The Coolest Places To Stay In Memphis, Tennessee

Food & Drink

Best Breakfast Foods To Eat When You're Traveling, And Why It Matters

Shopping

Where To Get Plus-Size Clothes For Men That Are Actually Stylish

Shopping

13 Thoughtful Sympathy Gifts To Let Your Loved Ones Know They Have Your Support

Shopping

28 Things To Help The Weird Aches And Pains In Your Human Body

Shopping

33 Ways To Refresh Your Home For Spring

Shopping

24 Comfy Shoes You Need If You Plan To Walk Everywhere This Spring

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Style & Beauty

Makeup Artists Reveal The Times You Should Never Use A Makeup Brush

Work/Life

How Soon Is Too Soon To Quit A New Job?

Shopping

A Podiatrist Shares The Best Shoes For Standing All Day

Food & Drink

The Wildly Underestimated Benefits Of Eating Anchovies

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In May

Parenting

These Comics Flip The Script On Common Parenting Double Standards

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In May

Travel

How To Bring Luxury To Your Vacation When You're Traveling On A Budget

Relationships

The Thought Pattern That May Be Keeping You From Really Great Sex

Shopping

The Must-Have Jeans Every Mom Needs In Their Closet, According To Real Moms

Shopping

Just 39 Practical Things To Treat Yourself To

Shopping

This Anti-Aging Skin Care Ingredient Is A Game Changer For Acne-Prone Skin

Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About Kids' Bedtime Excuses

Travel

17 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Washington, D.C.

Style & Beauty

Thrifty Bride Shows The Internet How To Throw A $500 Wedding