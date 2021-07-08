Woman Dies In Freak Roller Coaster Accident After Suffering Severe Internal Blood Loss

An Ohio woman who died last month after riding a roller coaster at a theme park suffered a tear in an artery that was caused by the force of the ride which in turn led to severe internal bleeding, according to a newly released coroner’s report.

Dawn R. Jankovic, 47, was found unresponsive on June 4 at Holiday World Theme Park & Splashin’ Safari Water Park in Santa Claus, Indiana when the Voyage coaster returned to its station after the ride ended. She died that evening at a nearby hospital.

The coroner’s report, posted online by ABC station WEHT in Indiana, listed three causes of death: “exsanguination” (severe blood loss), “avulsion of the right internal thoracic artery” (a tear in the artery) and “amusement park roller coaster.”

Coaster Grotto said the Voyage, a wooden coaster that has been operating since 2006, features a maximum speed of 67mph and includes several drops, with the highest at 154 feet. It’s one of five coasters at Holiday World.

Dubois County coroner Katie Schuck told the Evansville Courier & Press that while the force of the coaster caused the tear, the ride did not malfunction.

“It had nothing to do with the ride itself, but it basically was just the force,” Schuck told the newspaper. “It was just a reaction her body had from riding the ride.”

Schuck ruled the death accidental.

“Our hearts continue to go out to Dawn’s family, friends and all those impacted by her loss,” the theme park said in a statement cited by WEHT.

Jankovic’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.