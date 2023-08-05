Roller Coaster Evacuated After Riders Trapped 205 Feet In Air

Roller coaster riders are typically seeking a jolt of adrenaline ― but not like this.

On Monday, the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster at the Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, got stuck as passengers were at the top of a 205-foot drop, prompting a hair-raising evacuation.

Those aboard ultimately had to descend a steep set of stairs to safety, led by park employees. Video posted to Facebook shows the evacuation, with the witness who posted the footage quipping, “Glad I wasn’t those folks!”

No one was injured in the incident.

An undated photo of riders aboard the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster. Denise Panyik-Dale via Getty Images

Rider Laina Cafego told local news station WOIO that passengers were stuck in the air for around 20 to 30 minutes before the rescue took place.

“My immediate reaction, I said out loud, was, ‘Is this supposed to happen?’” she recalled. “But it was the not knowing what was next that was the most frustrating part because it took them a while to say over the speakers that they were getting maintenance.”

Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark told Fox News Digital that the incident was a “standard ride stoppage” but that operators were unable to restart the coaster.

