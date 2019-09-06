Roller Coaster Hero Makes One Hell Of A Catch

This video is quite the ride.

New Zealand fistball player Samuel Kempf was caught on camera plucking a flying cellphone from the air as he hit speeds of 80 mph on the Shambhala roller coaster at PortAventura Park near Barcelona, Spain.

Check out the footage here:

After the ride was over, Kempf returned the iPhone X to its rightful owner.

“He couldn’t believe it, he gave me a big hug,” he told New Zealand’s Stuff website. “The funniest reaction was when we had got off the rollercoaster and you go down to look at the photos and videos they take and half the people there seemed to be watching our screen and then everyone started cheering and clapping when it happened.”

Kempf shared the clip that was filmed by the coaster’s onboard camera to YouTube on Wednesday. By early Friday, it had garnered more than 1.6 million views.