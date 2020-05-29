22 Teddy Bears On A Roller Coaster Are Having The Time Of Their Fluffy Lives

These bears are having a blast.
The Dutch theme park Walibi Holland put 22 oversized teddy bears onto a roller coaster and filmed the ride ― and it almost looks like they’re coming to life out of sheer happiness.
The bears are riding a coaster called Untamed, which has five inversions and a 116-foot drop with maximum speeds of 57mph, according to Coaster Grotto stats.
The park reopened this week after a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, but filmed the bears on the ride while it was still closed.
And they look like they’re loving every minute of it:
