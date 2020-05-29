WEIRD NEWS

22 Teddy Bears On A Roller Coaster Are Having The Time Of Their Fluffy Lives

Walibi Holland put the plush bears onto its Untamed coaster, and it looks like they're loving it.

These bears are having a blast.  

The Dutch theme park Walibi Holland put 22 oversized teddy bears onto a roller coaster and filmed the ride ― and it almost looks like they’re coming to life out of sheer happiness. 

The bears are riding a coaster called Untamed, which has five inversions and a 116-foot drop with maximum speeds of 57mph, according to Coaster Grotto stats.

The park reopened this week after a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, but filmed the bears on the ride while it was still closed. 

And they look like they’re loving every minute of it:

