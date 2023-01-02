What's Hot

Entertainment
Celine Dionrolling stone

Rolling Stone Snubs Celine Dion And Fans Are Calling Out A Titanic Mistake

The pop diva was left off the magazine's list of 200 greatest singers.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Rolling Stone is out with a new list ranking what it claims are the 200 greatest singers of all time ― and fans are getting vocal over the snubs.

The list excludes all-time greats such as Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Dionne Warwick and Johnny Mathis, with one exclusion in particular looking like a titanic mistake: Celine Dion.

Rolling Stone tried to anticipate the reaction to some of the snubs by saying in the intro that it’s a “Greatest Singers” list, not a “Greatest Voices” list.

“Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent,” the editors wrote.

Fans of five-time Grammy winner Dion, who last month postponed tour dates after revealing that she is suffering from a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome, took to social media to protest:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

