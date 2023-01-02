Rolling Stone Snubs Celine Dion And Fans Are Calling Out A Titanic Mistake

Rolling Stone is out with a new list ranking what it claims are the 200 greatest singers of all time ― and fans are getting vocal over the snubs.

The list excludes all-time greats such as Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Dionne Warwick and Johnny Mathis, with one exclusion in particular looking like a titanic mistake: Celine Dion.

Advertisement

Rolling Stone tried to anticipate the reaction to some of the snubs by saying in the intro that it’s a “Greatest Singers” list, not a “Greatest Voices” list.

“Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent,” the editors wrote.

Fans of five-time Grammy winner Dion, who last month postponed tour dates after revealing that she is suffering from a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome, took to social media to protest:

I’ve never seen an entire list get invalidated on one omission so quickly in my life. https://t.co/2EKR0bVjxo — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) January 1, 2023

Respectfully, not including Celine Dion, arguably the best vocal technician of all time, in this list is borderline treasonous https://t.co/cy72FEpdyr — Jamie Lambert (@JamieCollabro) January 2, 2023

Advertisement

Celine Dion should be on this list. Full stop. https://t.co/8ikmzwaFDK — jann arden (@jannarden) January 2, 2023

Rolling Stone omitting the Céline Dion from its list of the greatest singers of all time is a crime against humanity.



Je téléfone à la police. pic.twitter.com/Ql69KEA24G https://t.co/cXaOc5w3eO — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) January 1, 2023

Dear @RollingStone. This is Céline Dion.



Leaving her off your Top 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list has to be an honest and regrettable mistake… because doing it intentionally would be criminal.



So… please fix it. pic.twitter.com/ZyM3YYxYzz — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) January 2, 2023

You can't have a greatest singers list without Céline Dion. She's one of the greatest vocalists of our generation. Need I remind you https://t.co/lQuUhKLy7K pic.twitter.com/g0Wui2r2Rz — Pineapple Slice 🍍 (@bashful_michael) January 1, 2023

There was one name on here high up that I literally gasped. Because to put them and not Celine is a crime! https://t.co/VcZTaJBuDA — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) January 2, 2023

Advertisement