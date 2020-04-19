The Rolling Stones came through with a particularly poignant presentation in these hard times, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” in their performance Saturday in the international Global Citizen concert.

Sometimes, you get what you need.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts performed “together,” each from their own homes, in the global, multi-network extravaganza, “One World: Together at Home.” Watts played “air drums,” and Jagger encouraged everyone to sing along.

🤘 If you start us up, we'll never stop fighting for global health. #TogetherAtHome

“I’m so grateful for the healthcare workers, the medical workers, all the grocery store workers and delivery people, the postal workers, all the other nonprofits that are working so hard,” said Lady Gaga. “This is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world, and I hope a reminder of the kindness that’s occurring right now.”

.@LadyGaga reminds us to "smile" and be compassionate toward one another during these difficult times. Watch her incredible performance for One World: #TogetherAtHome

The multi-nation, multi-artist concert was aimed at encouraging donations to WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Corporate and other donors have already contributed some $150 million, The Guardian reported.

The Stones were one of the favorites of the night. Fans particularly went gaga over Watts.

THIS IS AWESOME!!!



THIS IS AWESOME!!!

The Rolling Stones, right in the comfort of our living rooms, from their living rooms!!!#OneWorldTogetherAtHome

My new favourite iso vibe is Charlie Watts playing the armchair drums and still pulling it off as a legit performance @RollingStones #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/vx4jwbJyQ0 — Rosie Swanton (@rosieroserosie) April 19, 2020

Charlie Watts pretending to play the drums is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. #GlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/7QC0BnBrmD — Pat House (@BohemianPatsody) April 19, 2020