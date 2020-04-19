The Rolling Stones came through with a particularly poignant presentation in these hard times, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” in their performance Saturday in the international Global Citizen concert.
Sometimes, you get what you need.
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts performed “together,” each from their own homes, in the global, multi-network extravaganza, “One World: Together at Home.” Watts played “air drums,” and Jagger encouraged everyone to sing along.
The group effort was organized by the World Health Organization and nonprofit group Global Citizen to honor front-line workers amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Stones were part of a blockbuster line-up including Beyoncé, John Legend, Paul McCartney, Billie Elish, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush — and hosted by late-night stars Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon.
“I’m so grateful for the healthcare workers, the medical workers, all the grocery store workers and delivery people, the postal workers, all the other nonprofits that are working so hard,” said Lady Gaga. “This is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world, and I hope a reminder of the kindness that’s occurring right now.”
The multi-nation, multi-artist concert was aimed at encouraging donations to WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Corporate and other donors have already contributed some $150 million, The Guardian reported.
The Stones were one of the favorites of the night. Fans particularly went gaga over Watts.