Rolling Stones Stun Audience With First-Ever Live Performance Of 1960s Classic

Ronnie Wood, left, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform Wednesday at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Javier Bragado/Redferns via Getty Images

The Rolling Stones kicked off their 60th anniversary European tour with the live debut of a song the band first recorded in 1966.

“Out of Time” initially appeared on the British edition of the “Aftermath” album but is today best known for the cover version released that same year by Chris Farlowe, which was produced by Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

The band had never performed it live ― until they broke it out on Wednesday in Madrid.