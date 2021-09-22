The Rolling Stones warmed up for their pandemic-delayed “No Filter” tour Monday by playing for a privileged few in a football stadium. It was the first time the legendary band performed since its drummer, Charlie Watts, died last month.
“It’s a bit of a poignant night for us because it’s our first tour in 59 years that we’ve done without our lovely Charlie Watts,” frontman Mick Jagger told the private party hosted by Patriots owner Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium near Boston.
The 300 spectators included Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R); Noubar Afeyan, the co-founder and chair of vaccine maker Moderna; and J. Geils Band singer Peter Wolf, the BBC reported. The audience also included finance executives, fellow sports franchise owners and former Patriots linebacker Andre Tippett, according to the Boston Globe.
“Charlie, we’re praying for you, man, and playing for you,” guitarist Ronnie Wood said of his late bandmate.
The Stones also gave a private show at Gillette for the billionaire Kraft in 2016, Best Classic Bands noted.
On Monday the Stones played a 15-song set in the invitation-only gig under a tent-like structure on the field, according to Boston.com. Session musician Steve Jordan is filling on drums for the tour, the BBC reported.
The playlist included “Trouble’s A Coming” ...
“Miss You” ...
and ”(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”
The Stones reportedly rehearsed in Boston over the summer. Members of the band couldn’t attend Watts’ funeral in England because of COVID-19 travel rules.
The Stones officially kick off their tour in St. Louis on Sunday.