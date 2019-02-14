'Roma' Actor Finally Gets Visa To Attend Oscars

After revealing that he had been denied entry to the United States three times in recent months, “Roma” actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero Martínez has finally received a visa, allowing him to travel from Mexico to attend the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.
Guerrero announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, thanking the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles and Netflix, which distributed the film.
“It is a pleasure to share with you that after the corresponding procedures, I have the American visa in my hands,” wrote Guerrero, who plays Fermín, the boyfriend of the film’s main character, Cleo. “Thank you everyone. I will be present on February 24 with the great ‘Roma’ team for the 91st Academy Awards!”
A spokeswoman for Netflix confirmed to HuffPost on Thursday that the streaming giant helped Guerrero obtain a temporary, non-immigrant visa through the U.S. Embassy.
Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” tracks a year in the life of an indigenous domestic worker in Mexico City, played by Yalitza Aparicio, who last month became the first indigenous woman ever nominated for a Best Actress Oscar.
The film is one of the most nominated movies at this year’s awards ceremony, up for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Cuarón, Best Actress for Aparicio and Best Supporting Actress for Marina de Tavira.
Guerrero told Mexican news outlets last month that he had been denied visas three times in recent months. Even after submitting letters of invitation from the film’s producers that explained the circumstances for his request, he was denied entry, making it impossible for him to join the film’s cast and crew at premieres, promotional events and awards shows. He said that at one point, embassy officials may have mistaken him for a worker traveling to the U.S. to look for jobs.
The story has been updated with comment from Netflix.