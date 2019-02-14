'Roma' Actor Finally Gets Visa To Attend Oscars

Guerrero told Mexican news outlets last month that he had been denied visas three times in recent months. Even after submitting letters of invitation from the film’s producers that explained the circumstances for his request, he was denied entry, making it impossible for him to join the film’s cast and crew at premieres, promotional events and awards shows. He said that at one point, embassy officials may have mistaken him for a worker traveling to the U.S. to look for jobs.

The story has been updated with comment from Netflix.