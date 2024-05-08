8 Romance Books To Read If You Liked The 'Bridgerton' Series

This story originally appeared in HuffPost’s Books newsletter. Sign up here for weekly book news, author interviews and more.
Dearest reader,
It’s time to return to the glittering world of debutantes and dukes with Season 3 of “Bridgerton,” returning to Netflix on May 13. This season’s adaptation will be of Julia Quinn’s fourth novel, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton,” from her now-famed book series, and focuses on the romance between Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, and Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan.
The pair have been playing a coy game of friends-to-possible lovers for the past two seasons, all the while Penelope has been building her writing empire as none other than the town gossip with the razor-sharp pen, Lady Whistledown.
The Netflix series, which was brought to life by Shonda Rhimes in 2020, became a massive success, and caused a flurry of interest in the show’s cast and the guilty-pleasure romance books that inspired the show. We spoke with Quinn last May about Hollywood’s newfound efforts to take romance novels and their significant fan base more seriously — a base that has helped sell $1.44 billion in sales per year.
For any “Bridgerton” lovers looking to add the next great historical romance to their reading list, below are eight titles that we believe will scratch that itch.
