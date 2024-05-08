8 Romance Books To Read If You Liked The 'Bridgerton' Series

Amazon

“Mortal Follies” by Alexis Hall

Alexis Hall, the author best known for his contemporary romance series, “London Calling,” ventures more into the fantastical realm with his historical romance, “Mortal Follies.” The story is narrated by Robin Goodfellow, a Puck-like imp reminiscent of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer’s Night Dream.” The first book in the series follows Miss Maelys Mitchelmore, a noblewoman in need of a witch. Miss Maelys has been cursed, and when there are balls to attend and no marriage proposals to attain, she fears the curse will only make matters worse. She lives in a world where fairies, sorcerers and even a few deities mingle with humans — it's a high society with magical high stakes. As the possibility of death looms near, Maelys is forced to seek out the assistance of mysterious Lady Georgianna Landrake, who may or may not have murdered her father and brothers for a title and inheritance. Georgianna is nicknamed “the Duke of Annadale” and though she’s the last person a well-respected lady should be cavorting with, Maelys is desperate. Together, the ladies navigate a delightfully written world of magical beings and strict societal expectations all to break a curse, while also maybe falling in love.