Mitt Romney ‘Sickened’ By Mueller Report Findings On Trump

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Friday he was “sickened” by some of the findings in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report about the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia.

Romney, one of the few vocal GOP critics of President Donald Trump’s administration, said though he was happy the findings didn’t justify charging the president, he was appalled by revelations in the report, which was released in full Thursday.

I have now read the redacted Mueller report and offer my personal reaction: pic.twitter.com/ACnExskqXJ — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) April 19, 2019

“I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonest and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President,” Romney wrote.

While Romney’s response is more forceful than that of other Republicans, who have largely ignored the report’s negative findings, he did not propose any action to hold the Trump campaign accountable.