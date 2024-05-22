Everyone's Favorite Nepo Baby, Sofia Coppola's Daughter, Just Dropped New Music

Sofia Coppola’s daughter, Romy Mars ― who attained viral fame last year for getting grounded after she tried to charter a helicopter on her father’s credit card to travel and have dinner with a friend from camp ― just dropped new music.
Romy posted Tuesday on TikTok about her new songs “Stuck Up” and “From a Distance,” which are available to stream.
After Romy, who is 17, went viral last year, some people declared her to be their favorite nepo baby. Her mother is the Oscar-winning writer and director of “Lost in Translation,” her father is Thomas Mars of the Grammy-winning band Phoenix, and her maternal grandfather is Francis Ford Coppola, the acclaimed director of “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now.”
The original 2023 TikTok of Romy explaining how she was grounded has since been deleted. She later said, “My parents’ biggest rule is, like, I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts.”
She continued: “They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn’t really matter.”
Romy has continued to do great nepo baby things, like crashing the set of her mother’s movie “Priscilla” just to beg her mom to take a picture of her with heartthrob star Jacob Elordi. She then celebrated her birthday with Elordi hand-delivering her a cake. She also made her red carpet debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival with Francis Ford Coppola for her role in his new film “Megalopolis,” and got to stand next to Adam Driver, another dreamboat.
Some nepo babies have denied that their privilege has helped them in their careers. Dakota Johnson, daughter of Melanie Griffith and granddaughter of Tippi Hedren, said the nepo baby conversation is “lame.” Ben Platt, star of “Dear Evan Hansen” and son of the producer of the film, once cut an interview short when asked about his thoughts on nepo babies. Actor Allison Williams, whose father is news anchor Brian Williams, however, acknowledged her privilege and said she went into her career with a “big, big head start.”
It remains to be seen how Romy’s position as the daughter of a musician will affect her music career, but fans on social media seem to be excited to listen.
“Sofia coppola’s daughter is releasing music, we will be tuning in,” one person wrote.
“Gracie abrams is retiring as we speak,” another fan wrote, jokingly referring to another young pop star who now faces some new competition.