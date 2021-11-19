Ron DeSantis Tees Off Twitter Users With New Balls Merch: 'This Can't Be Real?'

Twitter users teed off on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his latest fundraising merchandise, a set of golf balls that boast about his, er, balls.

DeSantis’ campaign showcased the $19.95 set in a video shared on Twitter.

.@RonDeSantisFL had the courage to stand his ground and fortify Florida as the model of freedom. Now, we’ve got the golf balls to back it up. 👀



The Fortified in Florida Golf Ball Set is available EXCLUSIVELY on our storefront! Get yours ⬇️🔥https://t.co/X7zY3NZGY4 pic.twitter.com/cRvbbmrSks — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) November 17, 2021

The balls themselves are emblazoned with the Donald Trump acolyte’s name.

The packaging states that “Florida’s Governor Has A Pair” and encourages people to “Hold The Line,” presumably in undermining President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates which DeSantis has vociferously opposed.

An email promoting the balls said “standing firm and setting an example for the rest of the nation in defending freedom as it comes under assault has become par for the course with Governor DeSantis,” reported FloridaPolitics.com.

The potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been widely panned. He’s campaigned against mask mandates and sought to fine local governments that mandate vaccines for staff.

Critics scoffed at the product:

Is this parody? This can’t be real? We have fallen so far. — Deb (@DebraPolicino) November 18, 2021

I'd take a sledgehammer to these! Great product!...if you can get them on clearance. — h8GWBiii (@h8GWB) November 19, 2021

Wonder how @GovRonDeSantis' "balls" feel about the 60,846+ dead Floridians from Covid resulting from his "freedom" politics? https://t.co/hJeTN4t2A4 — Beth Shepard (@BethShepard) November 17, 2021

Can we order ones with the COVID deceased names too? — JaxBucsFan (@JaxBucsFan) November 17, 2021

We finally know who Nicki Minaj’s Cousin’s friend is. Mystery solved. pic.twitter.com/pXfwHeFI99 — Capitán Trueno (@CapitanBellet) November 18, 2021

Yep, lots of spin and slices way too far to the right. — David Dennison (@DavidDe08264850) November 18, 2021