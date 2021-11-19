Ron DeSantis Tees Off Twitter Users With New Balls Merch: 'This Can't Be Real?'

Twitter users teed off on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his latest fundraising merchandise, a set of golf balls that boast about his, er, balls.
DeSantis’ campaign showcased the $19.95 set in a video shared on Twitter.
The balls themselves are emblazoned with the Donald Trump acolyte’s name.
The packaging states that “Florida’s Governor Has A Pair” and encourages people to “Hold The Line,” presumably in undermining President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates which DeSantis has vociferously opposed.
An email promoting the balls said “standing firm and setting an example for the rest of the nation in defending freedom as it comes under assault has become par for the course with Governor DeSantis,” reported FloridaPolitics.com.
The potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has been widely panned. He’s campaigned against mask mandates and sought to fine local governments that mandate vaccines for staff.
Critics scoffed at the product: