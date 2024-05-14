Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses Reports On His Wife Running To Succeed Him

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) on Monday addressed speculation that his wife, Casey DeSantis, is planning to run to succeed him at the end of his current term, noting she has “zero” interest in taking over his position.
During a press conference held in Coral Gables, Florida, the Republican lawmaker was asked if he has ever heard his wife entertain the prospect of standing as a candidate in the next gubernatorial election scheduled for November 2026. Ron DeSantis, who is currently serving out his second term in office, is not able to run for reelection due to term limits.
“If I had to characterize her interest in getting into the political thicket as a candidate, I would say, I would characterize it as zero,” DeSantis replied. “I think it’s because she’s had a front-row seat to all the nonsense that goes on when you do it.”
Still, DeSantis touted his wife’s record as first lady, claiming representatives from other states have visited Florida to study and recreate her work in other parts of the country.
“Imitation is the most, is the sincerest form of flattery, and people wouldn’t be imitating what she’s been able to do unless it’s been successful, and it has been,” he said.
Casey DeSantis, a former local news journalist, cancer survivor and mother of three, has spearheaded several initiatives as first lady, including on mental health and substance abuse.
Speculation has been mounting that Casey DeSantis, who has also played a major role in her husband’s political career, including his failed 2024 presidential bid, is mulling a run for governor.
A poll conducted by Florida Atlantic University, released last month, showed 38% of those surveyed would support Casey DeSantis over Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) in a potential match-up between the two. However, a total of 46% of respondents were either unsure or prepared to support another candidate for Florida governor. While Gaetz has not officially declared his interest to run, he is widely expected to be a candidate in the race.
Ron DeSantis, who won reelection by a wide margin in November 2022, was projected by some as the future of the Republican Party. However, his weak performance in the Republican presidential primary led him to pull out of the contest right after the Iowa caucuses, where he came in second place.
In his announcement about exiting the race, DeSantis announced he was endorsing Trump over the other major candidate left in the race, former U.N. Ambassador to the U.S. Nikki Haley.
DeSantis, who sparred with Trump during the GOP primary, is now reportedly planning to help Trump with fundraising efforts for his campaign ahead of November’s race. That could prove helpful to the Florida Republican if he chooses to launch another presidential run in 2028.