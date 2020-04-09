Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) showed how not to use sterile gloves during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in Miami on Wednesday.
DeSantis was criticized and ridiculed in equal measure on Twitter after he wore a glove on his left hand, but bizarrely not on his right. He also touched his face with his bare hand (against advice from public health officials) and clasped both hands together.
DeSantis initially resisted calls to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the virus, which has now killed almost 15,000 people nationwide. He finally relented on April 1.
“Half-assing it just like he has with this #coronavirus management,” one Twitter user commented on DeSantis’ decision to wear just one glove.
Check out the briefing here:
And the responses here: