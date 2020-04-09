Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) showed how not to use sterile gloves during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in Miami on Wednesday.

DeSantis was criticized and ridiculed in equal measure on Twitter after he wore a glove on his left hand, but bizarrely not on his right. He also touched his face with his bare hand (against advice from public health officials) and clasped both hands together.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

DeSantis initially resisted calls to issue a statewide stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the virus, which has now killed almost 15,000 people nationwide. He finally relented on April 1.

“Half-assing it just like he has with this #coronavirus management,” one Twitter user commented on DeSantis’ decision to wear just one glove.

This is the Governor of Florida. He is wearing one glove. And touching his face with the hand that has no glove. This is not photoshopped. pic.twitter.com/jRlrLc2zyt — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 9, 2020

How not to use gloves by @GovRonDeSantis. pic.twitter.com/CjBFLBzzaR — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) April 8, 2020

And yes, of course he's touching his face. pic.twitter.com/JZqOBpHvxO — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) April 8, 2020

Ron DeSantis is only wearing one glove. Half-assing it just like he has with this #coronavirus management — Social Tiffstancing 🏡 (@doctortiffany) April 8, 2020

Everything you need to know about @GovRonDeSantis in one photo.🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ERLv2VH2os — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) April 8, 2020

Why is @GovRonDeSantis wearing only one glove? He keeps touching stuff with both and has wiped his face with his hands several time. Come on man. — Jonathan Rosado (@WillToBeWeird1) April 8, 2020

Just noticed on the @news6wkmg breaking news that @GovRonDeSantis had only one glove on yet touched his mouth with the other hand. We all touch our face without knowing it. As a reminder Please please wear gloves on both hands. #coronavirus #Florida pic.twitter.com/TafLJMIhCG — Allintheballs (@allintheballs) April 8, 2020