Florida Gov. Spreads Dangerous Misinformation About Who's Dying From Coronavirus

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) faced backlash on Thursday after he falsely claimed that no one in the U.S. under the age of 25 had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“This particular pandemic is one where, I don’t think, nationwide there’s been one single fatality under 25, for whatever reason, it just doesn’t seem to threaten, you know, kids,” DeSantis told educators during a meeting about distance learning amid the pandemic.

The Governor of Florida — at a #COVID19 education meeting — just falsely claimed there have been no deaths nationwide of people under 25 "for whatever reason."



"The data has been 100% consistent."

"I've not seen any deviation on that."



In reality, there have been hundreds.

DeSantis has previously been scorned for initially refusing to implement a statewide lockdown to stop the spread of the virus. On Wednesday, he wore one glove during a presser and touched his face and clasped his hands together, essentially negating any protection the glove may have given him.

This time, DeSantis was criticized for spreading misinformation about who is dying from the disease and appearing to downplay the threat that the virus (which does pose a greater risk to older people) could have on the young:

