Ron DeSantis Turns Down Chance To Squash Lifted Shoe Speculation

It looks like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can’t sidestep ridiculous rumors about his height much longer.

People have been fixated on the Republican governor’s footwear ever since someone suggested DeSantis has secret lifts inside his favorite pair of cowboy boots.

But the Republican presidential hopeful walked away from a chance to debunk the theory during an appearance Monday on conservative podcaster Patrick Bet-David’s show.

DeSantis seemed confused when Bet-David tried to explain the shoe scandal with a viral video, but he refused to put on a pair of very fancy Ferragamo loafers to prove he’s 5 feet, 11 inches, as he claims.

Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd in Gilbert, South Carolina, on June 2. On Monday, he passed on the chance to clear up rumors about his height. Sean Rayford via Getty Images

Quickly turning down Bet-David’s offer, he told the host, “I don’t accept gifts. I can’t accept that.”

When jokes about DeSantis’ height-enhanced boots began making the rounds, former President Donald Trump chimed in with a photo of his 2024 presidential rival sitting pretty during an interview with Bill Maher.

“Tell me he’s not wearing hidden heels,” text on the image trolled.

A different pair of DeSantis shoes turned into meme fodder last year after he surveyed the damage of Hurricane Ian wearing a very groovy pair of white rubber rain boots.