Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) new salvo in his ongoing feud with Disney — in retaliation to the entertainment company’s public opposition to the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law — sounds less than magical, said critics on Twitter.

On Monday, DeSantis suggested a state prison could be built on land next to Walt Disney World that is now controlled by the state.

“Come to think of it, what should we do with this land?” the potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate told a news conference. “Maybe create a state park. Maybe try to do more amusement parks. Someone even said, like, maybe you need another state prison. Who knows? I just think that the possibilities are endless.”

DeSantis openly speculating about what the state could build next to Walt Disney World:



“Someone even said, maybe you need another state prison…” pic.twitter.com/dlZ2r2OAqZ — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 17, 2023

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tweeted: “When the Republican Party runs out of ideas, all they have left is trolling.”

Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D), meanwhile, described the idea as “some dystopian BS.”

When the Republican Party runs out of ideas, all they have left is trolling. https://t.co/T3xk5GFoS9 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 18, 2023

Aw yes. In the "free" state of Florida our Governor likes to joke about building a prison next to a major theme park.



This is some dystopian BS. https://t.co/EKGxKtJrrB — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) April 17, 2023

That's a nice theme park you have there -- sure would be a shame if something happened to it. https://t.co/TDRC72EEP8 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 17, 2023

Leadership in the GOP is a governor openly fantasizing about the ways he can undermine his state’s biggest employer and main tourist attraction. https://t.co/4t7vRGIT1O — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 17, 2023

What kind of politician thinks waging war against Disney is a political winner? And does he want all those tourist dollar at Disney Land instead? https://t.co/jJPVgvqM9c — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) April 17, 2023

This guy was supposed to win normies. Building prisons next to Disney World doesn't seem like it's going to win normies. https://t.co/mqdW52RUiD — Hari Sevugan (@HariSevugan) April 17, 2023

DeSantis 2024: Let's Put a Prison Next To Disney World! https://t.co/pSc6EV6Vrn — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) April 17, 2023

It cannot be stressed enough how absolutely psychotic this is. DeSantis has decided to declare all-out war on a company that’s an absolute economic godsend for Florida because they were mildly critical of his anti-gay policies. https://t.co/96Bp4pJbHG — @normative@mastodon.social (@normative) April 17, 2023