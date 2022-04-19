Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on state lawmakers to consider stripping Disney’s ability to govern its vast Florida theme park empire amid his ongoing feud with the corporate giant.

The Republican governor has been lashing out at Disney ever since the company denounced the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill DeSantis signed into law last month. The vaguely worded measure restricts discussion of sexual orientation and gender in public schools, allowing parents to sue the schools for supposed violations.

While Disney CEO Bob Chapek initially took a neutral stance on the bill, pressure from employees and LGBTQ activists and allies pushed him to speak out against it.

Now, the company’s special status in Florida may be at risk.

Disney was granted the special ability to form an independent government to oversee its theme parks in 1967 by the Florida Legislature though the Reedy Creek Improvement Act. The company even operates its own power grid.

In an announcement Tuesday, DeSantis called on lawmakers to review independent special districts established prior to Nov. 5, 1968, which would include Reedy Creek.

DeSantis called a special legislative session to convene Tuesday through Friday, at the latest.