Viral Video Shows Maskless Florida Gov High-Fiving Trump Fans, Then Rubbing His Nose

Video going viral shows a maskless DeSantis high-fiving supporters of the president, then rubbing his nose with his hand.

Ron DeSantis showing up at today’s Trump super spreader event in Sanford with no mask and no social distancing is a smack in the face to the 15,000 Floridians who have died under his incompetence. pic.twitter.com/X7CR9yT0Lf — Chris King (@ChrisKingFL) October 12, 2020

DeSantis was later photographed in the audience laughing with Kimberly Guilfoyle, the Trump campaign official and girlfriend of the president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. Neither the governor nor Guilfoyle, who tested positive for the coronavirus in July, were wearing masks.

ASSOCIATED PRESS DeSantis laughs it up with Guilfoyle at Trump's rally.

Trump himself also went maskless for the rally, as did many of his supporters who stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the crowd.

The event was the president’s first since being hospitalized for three days earlier this month for COVID-19.

“I feel so powerful,” Trump exulted at his rally, hours after White House physician Sean Conley claimed the president was no longer infectious to others.

The CDC advises on its website that people avoid close contact with others, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and cover their mouth and nose with a mask when around others.

DeSantis, a staunch Trump advocate, has been criticized for delaying the introduction of a statewide lockdown, lifting restrictions prematurely and promising not to reimpose them even as infections climbed.

His conduct at Monday’s rally only heightened people’s disapproval:

How to get & spread COVID-19 at a @realDonaldTrump rally by Florida @GovRonDeSantis. pic.twitter.com/vR0rIjCEPo — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) October 12, 2020

Ron DeSantis is at Trump’s rally -- no mask and giving everyone he passes a high five. WTF is wrong with these reckless idiots. — Trump Is A White Supremacist (@Minx970) October 12, 2020

Watch Ron DeSantis without a mask high-five a line of people and then at the very end touch his face... somehow he breaks every cdc guideline in this very short clip pic.twitter.com/HTiJHox6q2 — matt the friendly ghost (@MattxRed) October 12, 2020

‼️ How to COVID-19 superspread by @GovRonDeSantis:



(1) Don’t wear a mask at a rally;



(2) High-five and touch several people with your right hand;



(2) Wipe your nose with that same right hand.



🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠 https://t.co/J6OoGMEImb — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) October 13, 2020

This is not winning him votes among the groups he needs so why does he persist in putting peoples lives at risk? Is it some kind of perverse thrill? https://t.co/j6AA0ytYH2 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 12, 2020

Masklessness is now a prerequisite to be on team Trump. His politicization of this critical public health tool cost countless Florida lives...and @GovRonDeSantis pathetically plays along to appease his master. History will be unkind to America’s weak and complicit GOP leaders. 😷 https://t.co/2cqyQbLtwZ — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) October 13, 2020