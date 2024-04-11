Ron DeSantis Receives Stark Reminder After 'VERY Disappointing' Trump Move

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) faced criticism on social media following reports that he said he’ll fundraise for preemptive GOP nominee Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
DeSantis told donors and supporters at a private event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida at the weekend that he planned to help boost Trump’s campaign coffers, per CNN, NBC News, Fox News and Florida’s Voice.
DeSantis did endorse the four-times-indicted former president after nixing his own presidential campaign in January. The governor at the time also promised to honor his pledge to support the GOP nominee, whoever it may end up being.
Critics, though, reminded DeSantis of just some of the personal attacks leveled at him by his former Republican rival.
Wrong move. DeSantis should avoid Trump entirely.— Daniel (@endikux) April 10, 2024
He officially endorsed. He shouldn't do any more than that.
VERY disappointing.— Conservative, Independent. (@IndieRight) April 10, 2024
Defintely very disappointing.— BobbiAnn22 (@sportphotos) April 10, 2024
Good ole 'Murican dignity!— Ara Kahu (@Ara_Kahu) April 10, 2024
Ron DeSantis needs to reconsider his plan to fundraise for Trump.— Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) April 10, 2024
He does not want to turn into this guy ahead of a 2028 run, and you just know Trump World will be looking to make it appear that DeSantis is bending the knee so they can use it against him. pic.twitter.com/QMmhIGcqRP
They really do all bend the knee.— Dave (@DaveStrong11) April 10, 2024
Remember when Trump implied that DeSantis is a pedophile?— JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) April 10, 2024
Remember when Trump suggested that DeSantis is closeted?
Apparently DeSantis doesn't. https://t.co/ozGPEweacS
Why is every Republican emasculated when it comes to Trump?— Barbara (@RockingMotown) April 10, 2024
NBC News reported that DeSantis told donors he is going to fundraise for Trump.— Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) April 10, 2024
If true, that is disappointing.
Trump ran an incredibly scummy and dishonest campaign against him that included attacking his wife. Fundraising for him just legitimizes and rewards that behavior.
Trump also:— Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) April 10, 2024
- refused to use DeSantis’s real name
- refused to debate DeSantis
- lied about his FL record
- lied about DeSantis’s agenda
- lied about the state of Florida
- refused to share helpful Hurricane info or support DeSantis during Hurricane
- trashed good conservatives…
He is groveling. https://t.co/S2levmypTR— Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) April 10, 2024
humiliation must be DeSantis's kink or something— NitroBacto (@Thad8920) April 11, 2024
that's the only reason on God's green earth for DeSantis's unwaivering support of Trump and now FUNDRAISING for him ffs 😳🙄🙄#KEMP2028 https://t.co/8x0Hoqiegq
DeSantis did a complete turnaround during his campaign and stated that Trump lied. Now he’s fundraising for him? These MAGA people don’t know who they are anymore. What an amoral bunch this GOP. https://t.co/ESkn3coj97— Batshit Just Got Crazier 🦇 (@GrimReeber) April 10, 2024
DeSantis doing this will not make me like Trump; it will make me like DeSantis less.— The LFB (@The_LFB) April 10, 2024
