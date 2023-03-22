Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) claimed he likes one of Donald Trump’s insults about him.

Trump has reportedly road-tested multiple derogatory nicknames for his potential 2024 GOP rival. In a preview of a “Piers Morgan Uncensored” interview that will air on Fox Nation Thursday, British media personality Morgan asked DeSantis which he preferred.

“Is it ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’ or ‘Meatball Ron?’” said Morgan.

“I don’t know how to spell ‘DeSanctimonious.’ I don’t really know what it means,” DeSantis replied. “But you know, I kind of like it. It’s long. It’s got a lot of vowels. I mean, so, we’d go with that. That’s fine.”

“You know, you can call me whatever you want. I mean, just as long as you, you know, also call me a winner,” he added. “Because that’s what we’ve been able to do in Florida, is put a lot of points on the board and really take the state to the next level.”

Elsewhere in the interview, DeSantis took a rare swipe at Trump and his dubious relationship with the truth.

Trump endorsed DeSantis for governor in 2018 but the former president has become increasingly hostile towards the governor amid the latter’s own reported White House ambitions.