Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday dismissed the hypothetical ― and highly unlikely, given the growing animosity ― idea of serving as former President Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 election.

“I don’t think so. I’m not a No. 2 guy,” Republican presidential candidate DeSantis, who is currently around 30 points behind frontrunner Trump in the polls, said on the “Wisconsin Right Now” radio show, reported NBC News.

DeSantis said that if he didn’t become the GOP nominee, he’d rather remain governor of the Sunshine State.

The vice presidency “doesn’t really have any authority,” he argued.

The 2024 presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump. via Associated Press

DeSantis also refused to be drawn on who could be his own running mate, calling it “a little presumptuous” to think about it so early in the campaign.

“I’m here to win the early primaries,” he said. “And that’s what we’ve got to do first.”

Trump endorsed DeSantis in his successful 2018 gubernatorial race.

The former president has repeatedly claimed that his now-rival’s victory in that election was down to his support.

