Ron DeSantis Laments Politicization Of Face Masks After Politicizing Face Masks

Since his efforts were primarily designed to appeal to conservative voters, it was ironic on Wednesday when he lamented that the issue of face masks has become so politicized.

“I don’t know why the masks have politics around it,” DeSantis told reporters. “Let the parent make the decision that’s best for their kids. If you want the masks, do it, if you don’t, don’t ― that’s fine.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis: "I don't know why the masks have politics around it." pic.twitter.com/sLrvxdxVJh — The Recount (@therecount) September 8, 2021

Although DeSantis decried the politicization of wearing face masks in public, he has politicized the virus by raising funds selling products that demonize Anthony Fauci and mock the COVID-19 vaccines.

The governor has also issued an executive order threatening to cut funding from school districts that defy a statewide ban on classroom mask mandates. However, on Wednesday, a judge ruled that the state cannot enforce the ban.

Not surprisingly, many Twitter users called out the governor on his hypocrisy.

Says the Governor who has politicized mask-wearing and has threatened to defund any school district with a mask mandate. https://t.co/8EKU6vv5Vh — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) September 8, 2021

Yesterday, DeSantis disputed that he had wrongly said the unvaccinated didn't "really impact" the vaccinated. (He, in fact, did say that.)



Today, he makes similar comments about masks -- as if the masked needn't be concerned with the unmasked. https://t.co/Hx5LTGoBy9 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 8, 2021

Sociopaths are really having a moment. https://t.co/yAdEARnWA0 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 8, 2021

Dude would just need to stand up and say ‘I have been hosing you.’ https://t.co/EFIggdf5BA — John Ales AF (@IAmJohnAles) September 8, 2021

Someone get me a large hurling sock filled with horse manure. https://t.co/19v4h0XoJW — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) September 8, 2021