Ron DeSantis Signals Support For Woman Who Stole Fetal Remains From D.C. Clinic

“The patterns of their wounds suggest violent federal crime,” Handy claimed during a press conference. Both Handy and Bukovinac are part of an organization called Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising.

The fetal remains were discovered by D.C. police late last month after receiving a tip. Police told reporters they did not find “anything criminal in nature” in regards to the five fetal remains the anti-abortion activists believed to be “nearly full-term.”

A day prior to the police finding the remains, the FBI arrested and charged Handy with federal civil rights offenses for a separate incident. Handy and eight others allegedly violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act in October 2020 when they purposely blocked the doors of an abortion clinic in Washington, D.C. Handy and the others indicted in the case face up to 11 years in prison and a fine of up to $350,000 each.