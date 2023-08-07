'No Wonder Trump Is Kicking His Ass': Newsom Calls Out DeSantis Over Debate Demands

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Saturday jabbed at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), saying “it’s no wonder Trump is kicking his ass” as the two argue over conditions for their upcoming televised debate.

Nathan Click, a spokesperson for Newsom, called DeSantis’ proposed rules for the debate a “joke.”

“DeSantis’ counterproposal is littered with crutches to hide his insecurity and ineptitude — swapping opening statements with a hype video, cutting down the time he needs to be on stage, adding cheat notes and a cheering section,” Click said in a statement.

Advertisement

“It’s no wonder [Donald] Trump is kicking his ass,” Click continued.

DeSantis has not commented on the statement.

DeSantis, once a favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has lately been trailing thrice-indicted Trump by nearly 40 percentage points, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Last week, he accepted Newsom’s challenge to a debate moderated by Fox News personality Sean Hannity, telling Hannity: “I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where.”

But since then, DeSantis has been adding conditions for his participation, according to Politico Playbook. Instead of opening statements, he wants he and Newsom to prepare a two-minute video “to make the case for their governing philosophy.” He also wants a live audience, which Newsom objects to.

The two have agreed on some terms: The debate is likely to take place on Nov. 8 in Georgia, it will be moderated by Hannity, and it should last for 90 minutes.

Advertisement

Newsom isn’t running for president, but has sought to elevate his national profile by openly clashing with Republican governors on issues that include abortion access, gun safety and immigration.

In his latest post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Newsom took issue with Florida targeting Advance Placement psychology classes.

Teaching Psychology is now banned in Florida.



More teachers silenced. More curriculum banned. More books taken off our schools’ shelves.



Good for the @CollegeBoard standing up for education and against these extremist policies. https://t.co/tX6vWCVOm1 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 4, 2023

The College Board on Thursday said Florida’s Department of Education told public schools that “teaching foundational content on sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal under state law,” thus effectively banning the course.

The state and the College Board later said the course will be offered in the fall, but questions remain, The New York Times reported.