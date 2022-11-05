Holy Hell: On 8th Day 'God Made' Ron DeSantis, Says New Campaign Ad

Florida’s GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis released his latest campaign ad Friday, and it’s out of this world.

After creating light, the sun, the moon, stars, Earth, plants, animals and normal humans, God made “fighter” DeSantis, according to the eye-popping campaign pitch.

“On the eighth day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, ‘I need a protector,’” intoned a God-like voice on the black-and-white video.

It was posted on Twitter by DeSantis’ wife, Casey, who added: “I love you, Ron.”

On behalf of millions of people, never stop fighting for freedom. pic.twitter.com/5wcopo041U — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) November 4, 2022

The responses to Casey DeSantis’ tweet included few “amens.” But others called the ad “sacrilegious” for elevating the existence of a single human to the creation of the moon and the stars.

And some Twitter users wrote out that DeSantis, who mocked LGBTQ people in a recent campaign mailer, in no way follows Christ’s teaching to “love your neighbor as yourself” — particularly when it comes to the LGBTQ community in the neighborhood.