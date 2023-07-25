Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was left uninjured after his vehicle was involved in a car accident Tuesday morning on the road to Chattanooga, Tennessee, his 2024 presidential campaign confirmed to HuffPost.

The incident took place on highway I-75 when a traffic slowdown caused four vehicles in DeSantis’ motorcade to collide, according to local ABC affiliate WTVC.

DeSantis had fundraisers scheduled throughout the day in Chattanooga, Knoxville and around Nashville, CNN reported.

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” Bryan Griffin, DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign spokesman, said in a statement. “He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”

It is not clear if anyone not related to the campaign may have been injured.