Twitter Users Can’t Stop Cracking Jokes About Ron DeSantis’ Unhinged Laugh

The continuing struggle of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to seem, well, human was the subject of much Twitter mockery on Tuesday, most of it centered around his maniacal laugh.

When DeSantis was in Iowa this past weekend to raise interest in a potential run for president, a photo of him heartily laughing at a comment made by an Iowa voter went viral.

Sort of campaigning for the presidency in Iowa can be fun… pic.twitter.com/F07AK3uKiz — John McCormick (@McCormickJohn) May 13, 2023

The photo attracted its share of social media snark.

This is the result of DeSantis‘s advisors telling DeSantis to be more likable, and now they’re just going to be like “actually nvm, just do what you were doing before and we’ll hope for the best and pray” https://t.co/DZMM6Vn8a1 — Aaron Carr (@aaronAcarr) May 14, 2023

Facial expressions just destroying this guy's campaign https://t.co/LuXDKopxD6 — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) May 13, 2023

Some feat to have your worse Iowa campaign pic not involve state fair food, but there is time I guess https://t.co/KwiapOFrmP — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) May 13, 2023

The photo went viral as it seemed to lend weight to a series of news stories suggesting DeSantis is having trouble engaging with voters on a human level.

For instance, The New York Times reported that the governor had to be reminded to make eye contact and shake hands during his Iowa visit.

On Tuesday, DeSantis’ unhinged laughter returned as a source of giggles for Twitter users after a video of the encounter was posted.

Oh damn if you thought the photo was cringe then just wait till you hear it with the audio pic.twitter.com/ok0MMFwRpj — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 16, 2023

oh my god why did no one tell me this is what the video looks like pic.twitter.com/pPcff2UeB7 — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) May 16, 2023

this makes me so uncomfortablepic.twitter.com/qrhv7f2ZiK — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 16, 2023

He acts like the bug alien from Men in Black when it was in the body of the farmer https://t.co/CkQp1nNQxf — Zito (@_Zeets) May 16, 2023

this is what it looks like when the joker gas hits https://t.co/FlRnwt574E — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 16, 2023

Based on the photo and video, one person made a solid presidential prediction.