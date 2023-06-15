Ron DeSantis Jeers At Gavin Newsom: ‘Stop P***yfooting Around’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), left, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), right. via Associated Press

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R ) took another swipe at California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) as the two governors continue to skewer each other in public.

“He has a real serious fixation on the state of Florida,” DeSantis said about Newsom during a press conference on Thursday.

“I mean, I think it’s just bizarre that he does that. What I would tell him is, you know what — stop pussyfooting around,” DeSantis said before referencing President Joe Biden. “Are you going to throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe? Are you going to get in and do it? Or are you just going to sit on the sidelines?”

Last July, Newsom aired a political ad in Florida telling viewers that “Freedom is under attack” in the state and encouraged residents to move to California. (President George W. Bush’s former adviser Karl Rove called the move “totally brilliant,” especially if Newsom does decide to announce a 2024 presidential bid.)

Newsom has also called DeSantis a “small, pathetic man” and suggested that kidnapping charges may be imminent after the Florida governor transported more than a dozen migrants to Sacramento in a political stunt.

Continuing the feud, DeSantis’ campaign posted a link on Twitter to a shirt with the term “Stop pussyfooting around” on Thursday after the press conference. “If you’re chirping from the sidelines ... this one’s for you,” the tweet said.

Newsom, who has previously said he will not run for president, ignored DeSantis’ remark about a presidential bid. He reiterated a challenge he made during an interview with Sean Hannity for the two of them to debate on air.

“So … debate challenge accepted? Or do you need your notes for that, too?” Newsom tweeted on Thursday in response to DeSantis’ remarks.

DeSantis, who announced his 2024 presidential candidacy on a glitched-out Twitter stream last month, has also made insulting remarks about California.

During a trip there in March, he called California a “biomedical security state,” and claimed that Californians were flocking to Florida for freedom.

“I know you guys have a lot of problems out here, but your governor is very concerned about what we’re doing in Florida, so I figured I’d have to come by,” DeSantis said during a speech at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.