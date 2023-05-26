What's Hot

PoliticsRon DeSantis2024 election

Ron DeSantis Campaign Desperately Tries To Spin Glitchy 2024 Launch With Merch

A new t-shirt and mug raising money for the Florida governor had critics saying not so fast.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’ campaign on Thursday released a new line of merchandise that attempted to spin the Florida governor’s glitchy 2024 launch on Twitter.

T-shirts and mugs available to buy on the Republican fundraising platform WinRed boast that “DeSantis Breaks Systems.” It doubles down on the Florida governor team’s claim his popularity “broke the internet” with the launch.

On Twitter, the DeSantis campaign wrote: “Breaking Twitter was just the warmup… Help us break Washington next.”

However, the campaign’s rhetoric has been fiercely called into question.

Per The New York Times, DeSantis’ announcement had a high of about 300,000 concurrent listeners. As of Thursday, there’d been 3.4 million listeners in total.

But BuzzFeed’s rubber band/watermelon stunt in 2016 drew in more than double the concurrent viewers on Facebook, as did Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo’s accidental Instagram Live in a sauna.

Multiple other events have also been broadcast to vastly more people online, per Insider.

See some of the responses to the new merchandise here:

