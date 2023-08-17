Ron DeSantis PAC Hits Trump's Sore Spots In Scathing New Attack Ad

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A new ad from the super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign turns up the heat on Donald Trump.

The former president likes to project himself as strong, sharp and full of vigor.

But the new spot from Never Back Down manages to poke at Trump on all three, portraying him as too scared to take part in next week’s Republican presidential debate.

“We can’t afford a nominee who’s too weak to debate. We need a nominee with stamina, a nominee who’s sharp,” the voiceover states, then cuts to clips of Trump stammering his way through an interview:

Republicans need a nominee with stamina. A nominee who's sharp.



We deserve a candidate who earns our vote — not one who demands it. pic.twitter.com/Tf3Cf4RrtX — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) August 16, 2023

DeSantis was once considered Trump’s chief rival for the 2024 presidential nomination, with polls showing him running neck-and-neck with the former president and even beating him in some cases.

But his “woke” obsessions haven’t resonated with voters, and he’s fading in the polls. Most now show Trump with a 30-40 point lead over the Florida governor, who has fallen to third place in some cases.