Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley Go Head–To-Head In Iowa GOP Debate: Live Updates

Former President Donald Trump is instead participating in a competing town hall airing on Fox News.
Republican presidential hopefuls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are facing off Wednesday in the latest GOP primary debate, this time in Iowa ahead of Monday’s caucuses.

Former president and current primary frontrunner Donald Trump also qualified for Wednesday’s debate, but declined to participate. He’ll instead appear in a live Fox News town hall airing at the same time.

The two-hour debate, airing on CNN, begins at 9 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Scroll down to follow updates from the debate.

Ron DeSantis Reportedly Slams Nikki Haley On Call With Chris Christie

According to NBC News, DeSantis didn't waste anytime attacking Haley after Christie announced his decision to leave the race.
Chris Christie Drops Out Hours Before Debate He Didn't Qualify For

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced Wednesday he is suspending his presidential campaign.

The announcement came just four hours ahead of the debate. Christie did not meet the polling requirements CNN set for candidates to qualify for the debate.

Tonight: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis Have 1:1 Debate

And then there were two. Tonight, just Haley and DeSantis will take the stage, making it the smallest debate so far of the Republican primary.

The two are also scheduled to appear in a debate hosted by ABC News in New Hampshire next Thursday.
