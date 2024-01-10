Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley Go Head–To-Head In Iowa GOP Debate: Live Updates

Republican presidential hopefuls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are facing off Wednesday in the latest GOP primary debate, this time in Iowa ahead of Monday’s caucuses.
Former president and current primary frontrunner Donald Trump also qualified for Wednesday’s debate, but declined to participate. He’ll instead appear in a live Fox News town hall airing at the same time.
The two-hour debate, airing on CNN, begins at 9 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.
Scroll down to follow updates from the debate.
The Stakes Have Never Been Higher
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, the very foundations of our democracy are at stake. A vibrant democracy is impossible without well-informed citizens. This is why HuffPost’s journalism is free for everyone, not just those who can afford expensive paywalls.
We cannot do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $1 a month.
Tonight: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis Have 1:1 Debate
The two are also scheduled to appear in a debate hosted by ABC News in New Hampshire next Thursday.