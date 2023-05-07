Ron DeSantis Was Concerned He Could 'Piss Off' Trump Base Back In 2018

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared to be worried about alienating Donald Trump’s base long before the road to 2024.

DeSantis openly debated how to handle his Trump problem in 2018 when he was running for governor of the Sunshine State.

Advertisement

Video of mock debate sessions released by ABC News on Sunday shows the politician wondering about how to walk the line between moderate appeal and MAGA zealotry.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) helped prep DeSantis in the video, asking him, “Is there any issue upon which you disagree with President Trump?”

The then-congressman sighed as he admitted, “I have to figure out how to do this.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference on May 1, 2023. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tracing out a strategy, DeSantis continued, “Obviously there is because, I mean, I voted contrary to him in the Congress. I have to frame it in a way that’s not going to piss off all his voters.”

Advertisement

The Florida Republican settled on a hazy answer, telling Gaetz he would “do what I think is right,” and “support [Trump’s] agenda.”

“If I have a disagreement, I talk to him in private,” he concluded.

While DeSantis has yet to officially launch a presidential campaign, insiders say he is skipping the customary exploratory committee phase. They expect an announcement to come before June, according to The Washington Post.

Sources close to DeSantis also say debate prep is already underway.