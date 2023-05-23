Ron DeSantis To Announce Presidential Bid On Twitter With Elon Musk

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is expected to announce he is running for president on Wednesday evening during a livestreamed conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Musk shared the news, which was first reported by NBC News, on his own Twitter page Tuesday.

The pair will speak at 6 p.m. over Twitter Spaces, on a platform once domineered by DeSantis’ chief Republican rival: former President Donald Trump. David Sacks, a tech CEO and supporter of DeSantis, will moderate the discussion.

Advertisement

The Florida governor will then give an interview to Fox News at 8 p.m., the network said.

Prior reports suggested DeSantis would launch his 2024 bid for the White House this week.

Musk has been coordinating with DeSantis’ team for weeks out of the apparent belief that Trump cannot win another term, NBC News reported, citing a source familiar with the talks.

It is not clear whether Musk will endorse DeSantis.

The choice of venue, however, signals an alignment between the Florida governor and the tech giant at a time when other major platforms have established protocols intended to help them stay neutral in politics.

But Musk’s time at the helm of Twitter has been marked by a chaotic upending of established protocols. Although he will soon hand the reins at Twitter over to a new CEO, former NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino, an exact timeline has not been made public.