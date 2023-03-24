What's Hot

Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis Offers Up Weird Denial Of An Even Weirder Accusation

“I don’t remember ever doing that, I’m telling you” DeSantis insisted.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ― widely believed to be weighing a run for the Republican presidential nomination next year ― issued a strange denial of an even stranger story.

The Daily Beast reported last week that he eats “like a starving animal,” and detailed an incident four years ago where he ate pudding with three fingers.

“It was a very serious allegation,” Piers Morgan said sarcastically during an interview with DeSantis. “But I have to put it to you, governor: Have you ever eaten a chocolate pudding with three fingers?”

DeSantis denied it... sort of.

“I don’t remember ever doing that, I’m telling you” DeSantis replied. “Maybe when I was a kid.”

“It’s interesting, there’s a lot of people, when they go at you, sometimes they have really good ammunition, like you’re a crook, you did this, you did that,” DeSantis said. “For me, they’re talking about pudding. Really? Is that the best you got? Bring it on!”

The pudding is a weird detail from a story.

But despite DeSantis’ claim, it’s hardly the biggest allegation against him.

He’s on record as governor of Florida engaging in relentless attacks on the LGBTQ community, launching a right-wing takeover of schools, misleading migrants in a political stunt, and fueling an endless series of petty feuds and grudges over “woke” culture.

